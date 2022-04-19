30.1 F
Notice of Fictitious Name Registration – Melanin Kizzed

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to the provisions of the Fictitious Names Registration Act of Florida (Chapter 50, Florida Statutes) that an application for registration of a fictitious name will be filed in the office of the Florida Department of State, for the conduct of a business under the fictitious name of Melanin Kizzed, with its principal office or place of business at 1317 Edgewater Dr., Ste 1489, Orlando, FL 32804, in Orange County.

The names and addresses, including street and number, if any, of all persons who are parties to the registration is/are: Raw Beauty Brand LLC, 1317 Edgewater Dr Ste 1489 Orlando, FL 32804, who, being (an) owner(s) in the above fictitious name, certif(y)ies that the information contained herein is true and accurate. 

