Two-Month-Old Starved to Death; Parents Say They “Forgot to Feed Him”

by Frank Butler, OrlandoAdvocate.com

Two months after their 2-month-old son died from complications due to malnutrition, the child’s mother and father were arrested and charged in his death. Authorities say the child, who was reportedly healthy when born and had no underlying medical conditions, starved to death while in their care. Silas Chance-Kent Scott was found dead at home on February 15, first responders arrived at the home and found

Caylin Monroe, 23, and Jakob Scott, 22, were both charged with murder and neglect of a dependent leading to death. Monroe allegedly told authorities that if the baby did not cry, she would forget to feed him.

Scott said he had no idea when the baby was last fed. According to the autopsy report, the 2-month-old’s stomach was completely empty.

Monroe never took her son to the doctor even though her mother and a family friend noticed that there was something wrong with the baby and told her the baby needed to see a doctor. She said she was concerned that if she took him to the doctor she might end up losing her children.

The clueless mom and dad are locked up without bond.