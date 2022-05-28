IN MEMORIAM: The Victims of the Texas Elementary School Massacre

NNPA NEWSWIRE — Texas state Sen. Roland Gutierrez told CNN on Tuesday evening, following a briefing from the Texas Rangers, that the shooter bought at least two assault rifles shortly after his 18th birthday. “He had no problem accessing those weapons,” Gutierrez said during the interview.

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent

@StacyBrownMedia

A total of 19 students and two teachers in a fourth-grade classroom were killed in the Uvalde, Texas, massacre at Robb Elementary School.

The May 24 shooting has shattered the hearts of many in this small Texas community — as well as many around the globe. Here’s a list of the victims:

Teachers

Lydia Martinez Delgado.

Irma Garcia.

Students