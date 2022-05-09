30.1 F
Legal Notices

Notice of Fictitious Name Registration – VR-G Investments

this is the image of the initials dba
fictitious name / dba / doing business as

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to the provisions of the Fictitious Names Registration Act of Florida (Chapter 50, Florida Statutes) that an application for registration of a fictitious name will be filed in the office of the Florida Department of State, for the conduct of a business under the name VR-G Investments, with its principal office or place of business at Orlando, in FL County.

The names and addresses, including street and number, if any, of all persons who are parties to the registration is/are: Vanessa Redman, 13853 Red Mangrove Drive Orlando, Fl 32828, who, being (an) owner(s) in the above fictitious name, certif(y)ies that the information contained herein is true and accurate.

Jeff Atwater
Jeff Atwater is an avid fisherman and boating enthusiast. He is particularly interested in the environment and how to keep the planet safe.
