Notice of Fictitious Name Registration – VR-G Investments

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to the provisions of the Fictitious Names Registration Act of Florida (Chapter 50, Florida Statutes) that an application for registration of a fictitious name will be filed in the office of the Florida Department of State, for the conduct of a business under the name VR-G Investments, with its principal office or place of business at Orlando, in FL County.

- Advertisement - <SCRIPT language='JavaScript1.1' SRC="https://ad.doubleclick.net/ddm/adj/N46002.3903571THEORLANDOADVOCATE/B27075025.325756786;abr=!ie;sz=300x250;ord=[timestamp];dc_lat=;dc_rdid=;tag_for_child_directed_treatment=;tfua=;gdpr=${GDPR};gdpr_consent=${GDPR_CONSENT_755}?"> </SCRIPT>

The names and addresses, including street and number, if any, of all persons who are parties to the registration is/are: Vanessa Redman, 13853 Red Mangrove Drive Orlando, Fl 32828, who, being (an) owner(s) in the above fictitious name, certif(y)ies that the information contained herein is true and accurate.