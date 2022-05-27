Notice to Creditors in re the Estate of Virginia Celli Olivo, Deceased

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 9TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

FILE NO. 2022-CP-001470-O



IN RE: THE ESTATE OF VIRGINIA ANTONIETA CELLI OLIVO, Deceased

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of VIRGINIA ANTONIETA CELLI OLIVO, deceased, File:2022-CP-001470-O, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Chambers 2030, Orlando Florida 32801 The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, on whom a copy of this notice is served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent or other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO(2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is May 27, 2022.

Personal Representative of the Estate:

Ricky E. Parrish



Attorney for Personal Representative:

Taylor A. Kaufman, Esq.

Florida Bar No. 1033016

201 Alhambra Cir., Suite 702

Coral Gables, FL 33134

(305) 476-5080