Pro-Abortion Mother’s Day Rally and March Planned to Support Legal Access to Abortion Care

by Advocate Staff

- Advertisement - <SCRIPT language='JavaScript1.1' SRC="https://ad.doubleclick.net/ddm/adj/N46002.3903571THEORLANDOADVOCATE/B27075025.325756786;abr=!ie;sz=300x250;ord=[timestamp];dc_lat=;dc_rdid=;tag_for_child_directed_treatment=;tfua=;gdpr=${GDPR};gdpr_consent=${GDPR_CONSENT_755}?"> </SCRIPT>

The Orlando Democratic Socialists of America (Orlando DSA) and the Young Democratic Socialists of America at the University of Central Florida (YDSA at UCF), together with additional allies supporting abortion access will hold a Mother’s Day Rally to Demand Access to Legal Abortion Without Apology to bring emphasis to the need to protect choice.

The rally takes place on Southwest Lake Eola, located at East Central Blvd & S Rosaline Ave in downtown Orlando, this Sunday, May 8, 2022, from 2:00PM – 4:00PM



Organizers say the purpose of the rally is to help the Orlando community express its frustrations over the recently leaked SCOTUS opinion in favor of overturning Roe v. Wade and to organize political and community-based responses to protect abortion access in Central Florida.



Orlando Democratic Socialists of America is a chapter of the national Democratic Socialists of America, the largest socialist organization in the United States. We organize to build workplace democracy, demand a right to housing, to protect the environment and fight against climate change, work for racial justice, and much more.

<SCRIPT language='JavaScript1.1' SRC="https://ad.doubleclick.net/ddm/adj/N46002.3903571THEORLANDOADVOCATE/B27075025.325756786;abr=!ie;sz=300x250;ord=[timestamp];dc_lat=;dc_rdid=;tag_for_child_directed_treatment=;tfua=;gdpr=${GDPR};gdpr_consent=${GDPR_CONSENT_755}?"> </SCRIPT>

Young Democratic Socialists of America at UCF is the youth and student section of the Democratic Socialists of America working to engage students in the process of activism and educate students about the principles and merits of democratic socialism. YDSA at UCF conducts numerous activities to accomplish this goal including mutual aid events, support charity efforts on campus, and various other volunteering events like these to engage our members in the activism process.