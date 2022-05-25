Rev. Al Sharpton To Deliver Eulogies For Buffalo Mass Shooting Victims Geraldine Talley And Ruth Whitfield As City Continues To Grieve

Families of Victims along with their Attorney Ben Crump Have Called for Federal Action Against White Supremacy After Racist Gunman Killed 10 at Grocery Store in Predominately Black Area
New York, NY – Civil Rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogies for Geraldine Talley on Friday and for Ruth Whitfield on Saturday, as the Buffalo community continues to mourn the death of 10 people in a racist mass shooting earlier this month. Talley, 62, and Whitfield, 86, were among those killed on May 15 at a TOPS Friendly Market on Buffalo’s east side. The gunman researched areas of New York State with the highest concentration of Black residents, before driving hours to open fire at the store while livestreaming the attack. The nation’s Trial Lawyer for Justice, Attorney Ben Crump, will deliver the Call to Action.
Talley and Whitfield’s relatives joined with Rev. Sharpton and Attorney Benjamin Crump last week to call for a federal response to the shooting. Rev. Sharpton has called on President Biden to convene civil rights leaders in the Black, Latinx, Jewish, and AAPI communities to address the rise in hate crimes. The National Action Network (NAN) has also agreed to help cover the costs of the victims’ funerals.
To address the lack of access to grocery stores with the closure of TOPS, NAN will open a food distribution site on Wednesdays at the Greater Works Christian Fellowship (210 Southampton Street) in partnership with World Central Kitchen, the Baptist Ministers Conference of Buffalo, and other community partners. The site will open today at 10 a.m. to provide free food while supplies last.
GERALDINE TALLEY FUNERAL INFORMATION:
Friday, May 27
Services begin 12 p.m. EST
Pastor Dwayne Jones, Mt. Aaron Missionary Baptist Church, presiding
Rev. Al Sharpton, Founder and President of the National Action Network, Civil Rights attorney, Eulogizer
Attorney Ben Crump, counsel to the families, in attendance;
Mt. Aaron Missionary Baptist Church
540 Genesee Street
Buffalo, NY 14204
RUTH WHITFIELD FUNERAL INFORMATION:
Saturday, May 28 at 12 p.m. EST
Pastor Willian Gilison, Mt. Olive Baptist Church, presiding
Rev. Al Sharpton, Founder and President of the National Action Network, Civil Rights attorney, Eulogizer
Attorney Ben Crump, counsel to the families, in attendance;
Mt. Olive Baptist Church
701 East Delavan Avenue
Buffalo, NY 14215
