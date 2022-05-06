Ruth’s List Florida Endorses Aramis Ayala in Historic Campaign for Florida Attorney General

Tampa, FL. — Ruth’s List Florida, the state’s only organization dedicated to electing Democratic, pro-choice women in Florida, today announced the endorsement of Aramis Ayala in her historic campaign for Florida Attorney General. Ayala made history as the first ever Black State Attorney in Florida and the first woman State Attorney in the 9th Judicial Circuit of Central Florida. If elected, Ayala will be the first Black Attorney General of Florida.

Ayala is passionate about civil rights and has dedicated her life to the pursuit of justice. During her time as the State Attorney of the 9th Judicial Circuit of Central Florida, she worked to build safer and healthier communities, create innovative pre-trial diversion programs, establish new police accountability and oversight reforms, and construct initiatives to support victims of domestic violence.

“Ruth’s List is excited to get behind Aramis Ayala’s historic campaign for Attorney General and help her break a third glass ceiling,” said Lucy Sedgwick, President & CEO of Ruth’s List Florida. “She’s a passionate civil rights advocate and proven leader who would bring a wealth of experience to the AG’s office. Ruth’s List knows that our communities are stronger when women lead and we’re committed to seeing Aramis make history as Florida’s first Black Attorney General.”

“I’m honored to have the endorsement of Ruth’s List, a truly dynamic and results-driven organization that elects pro-choice women at every level of the ballot,” said Aramis Ayala. “As extremist politicians attack Floridians’ personal freedoms, it is critical that our elected officials lead by the values that reflect the will of the people. As Florida’s next Attorney General, I will stand boldly against injustice and ensure law and order protects the rights and dignity of everyone who calls our state home.”