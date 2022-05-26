Statement by Prevent Gun Violence Florida in response to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde

What was once atypical has now become all too common in America. It is time–well past time–for lawmakers at the federal and state level to implement smart gun control reform. We can no longer abide inaction as gun violence continues to increase with now weekly mass shootings, this time at a Texas elementary school where children’s and adult lives were robbed and the victims’ families forever marred by devastating grief.

Our lawmakers face what should be an easy choice: The value of human life over firearms. Thus far, we have seen no serious gun reform as lives continue to be violently snatched away from their loved ones. If our federal and state lawmakers continue to turn a blind eye and reject reform in fealty to the gun lobby and an outdated, perverse interpretation of the 2nd Amendment, they should be deeply ashamed and voted out of office.

Prevent Gun Violence Florida, Inc. is an independent 501(c)(4) nonprofit organization. Our mission includes banning assault weapons and high capacity magazines, expanding background checks, promoting safe storage of firearms, the repeal of Stand Your Ground, and other issues around smart gun reform.