Advance Screening: Orlando Advocate hosts “The Black Phone”

The Black Phone – In Theaters June 24. Advance Screening Tuesday, June 21.

The phone is dead. And it’s ringing.

Director Scott Derrickson returns to his terror roots and partners again with the foremost brand in the genre, Blumhouse, with a new horror thriller.

Finney Shaw, a shy but clever 13-year-old boy, is abducted by a sadistic killer and trapped in a soundproof basement where screaming is of little use. When a disconnected phone on the wall begins to ring, Finney discovers that he can hear the voices of the killer’s previous victims. And they are dead set on making sure that what happened to them doesn’t happen to Finney.

Starring four-time Oscar® nominee Ethan Hawke in the most terrifying role of his career and introducing Mason Thames in his first ever film role, The Black Phone is produced, directed, and co-written by Scott Derrickson, the writer-director of Sinister, The Exorcism of Emily Rose and Marvel’s Doctor Strange.

The film’s screenplay is by Derrickson & C. Robert Cargill (Doctor Strange, Sinister franchise), based on the award-winning short story by Joe Hill from his New York Times bestseller 20th Century Ghosts. The film is produced by Derrickson & Cargill’s Crooked Highway and presented by Universal and Blumhouse. Jason Blum, Scott Derrickson and C. Robert Cargill are producers on the film, which is executive produced by Ryan Turek and Christopher H. Warner.

Genre: Horror

Cast: Mason Thames, Madeleine McGraw, Jeremy Davies, James Ransone and Ethan Hawke

Directed by: Scott Derrickson

Screenplay by: Scott Derrickson & C. Robert Cargill. Based on the short story by Joe Hill

Producers: Jason Blum, Scott Derrickson, C. Robert Cargill

Executive Producers: Ryan Turek, Christopher H. Warner

Sooooo, wanna see it? We’re making it super easy to get a pass for two to see the advance screening on Tuesday, June 21, at the AMC Altamonte 18 @ 7:00 PM. All you have to do is email us and tell us how much you love horror movies. That’s it! Whether you love ’em a little or a lot, just email us at promotions@orlandoadvocate.com. We’ll send you a code that you redeem at gofobo.com for the two tix. But whatever you do, don’t delay. Tickets are limited. First come, first served.