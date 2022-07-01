Children’s Vaccine Now Available in Orlando Area

Senator Randolph Bracy has announced today a new COVID-19 vaccination site for children under 5 years old.

Children over 5 years old can now receive the vaccine, beginning tomorrow, July 1. The new vaccination site is the Roth Jewish Commnity Center of Greater Orlando, located at 851 N Maitland Ave, Maitland, FL 32751. Vaccinations will administered every Friday, from 10:30 AM – 6 PM. You must bring a form of ID to enter the facility.

