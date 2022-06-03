Free Passes to Advance Screening of Jurassic Domination Now Gone Thanks to Tremendous Response.

This is official notification that effective immediately, all passes to see Jurassic Domination hosted by The Orlando Advocate have been issued. “The response to see this sure to be blockbuster was overwhelming,” said Rianne Steele, Advertising and Promotions Manager for the Orlando Advocate. “We were unable to provide tickets to many who responded.”

The Advocate, in concert with PR and Media partner Moroch, celebrates a returning to normalcy after the pandemic, as we return to movie-going and the entertainment they provide.

“To get an earlier chance to win free tickets, people should go to the website, OrandoAdvocate.com, and subscribe,” said Steele, “or they should just keep an eye out on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. We have more movie hostings this month, including The Black Phone, a horror movie for the Horror Cinephiles among us.”