Jamaican Cop Caught Smuggling Drugs in Florida to Be Sentenced in July

Frank Butler, OrlandoAdvocate.com

Shelian Allen, the Jamaican cop caught smuggling drugs into the United States, will be sentenced next month in a federal court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Allen was scheduled to be sentenced in June, but the sentencing hearing was postponed until July 27

In February, the 42-year-old was caught smuggling cocaine into the United States, some of which were found in her vagina and stomach.-

Allen faces up to 40 years in federal prison, according to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida.

Allen was suspended from the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) after her arrest on drug trafficking charges.

According to court documents, the Jamaican policewoman has also been accused of leading a lottery scamming organization that fleeced millions from unsuspecting victims.