‘Trump is a disgrace’: Conservative newspaper writes scathing editorial about former president

Conservative news outlet The Washington Examiner released a scathing editorial targeting prior president Donald Trump after former Wite House aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified before the House Select Committee hearing this past Tuesday.

The op-ed salutes Hutchinson’s credibility and praises her devotion to the GOP, then turns to her testimony about Trump’s awareness of the likelihood of violence at the January 6, 2021 rally.

“She gave believable accounts of White House awareness that the planned Jan. 6 rally could turn violent. She repeated testimony that Trump not only knew that then-Vice President Mike Pence’s life had been credibly threatened that day but also that he was somewhere between uncaring and actually approving of Pence’s danger.

“She also told, in detail, that Trump repeatedly insisted that he himself should join his supporters at the Capitol — even after being informed the crowd contained armed elements and that it was breaching the perimeter against an undermanned U.S. Capitol Police force.”

<SCRIPT language='JavaScript1.1' SRC="https://ad.doubleclick.net/ddm/adj/N46002.3903571THEORLANDOADVOCATE/B27075025.325756786;abr=!ie;sz=300x250;ord=[timestamp];dc_lat=;dc_rdid=;tag_for_child_directed_treatment=;tfua=;gdpr=${GDPR};gdpr_consent=${GDPR_CONSENT_755}?"> </SCRIPT>

The news outlet concluded that in its opinion, “Hutchinson’s testimony confirmed a damning portrayal of Trump as unstable, unmoored, and absolutely heedless of his sworn duty to effectuate a peaceful transition of presidential power.”

Calling Trump “a disgrace,” the Examiner said “Republicans have far better options to lead the party in 2024. No one should think otherwise, much less support him, ever again.”