Advance Screening: Orlando Advocate hosts new Jordan Peale film “NOPE”

Oscar® winner Jordan Peele disrupted and redefined modern horror with Get Out and then Us. Now, he reimagines the summer movie with a new pop nightmare: the expansive horror epic, Nope.

The film reunites Peele with Oscar® winner Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out, Judas and the Black Messiah), who is joined by Keke Palmer (Hustlers, Alice) and Oscar® nominee Steven Yeun (Minari, Okja) as residents in a lonely gulch of inland California who bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery.

Nope, which co-stars Michael Wincott (Hitchcock, Westworld) and Brandon Perea (The OA, American Insurrection), is written and directed by Jordan Peele and is produced by Ian Cooper (Us, Candyman) and Jordan Peele for Monkeypaw Productions. The film will be released by Universal Pictures worldwide.

Genre: Horror Epic

Cast: Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, Steven Yeun, Michael Wincott, Brandon Perea

Written and Directed by: Jordan Peele

Producers: Ian Cooper, Jordan Peele

Wanna see it? We’re making it super easy to get a pass for two to see the advance screening on Tuesday, July 19, at the REGAL POINTE ORLANDO, 9101 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819, at 7:00 PM. Just email us at promotions@orlandoadvocate.com and tell us “I wanna go.” That’s it!