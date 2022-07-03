Concord, NH Man Pleads Guilty to Child Rape Charges

Gregory Madison Perkins of Concord, NH, pleaded guilty to multiple charges of sexual assault for repeatedly raping a girl said only to be “under 16 but older than 13” in the spring of 2021. The 31-year-old man’s crimes were discovered after family members of the victim found and began investigating what they called “disturbing text messages” on the girl’s iPhone in June 2021.

Forensic investigations of the girl’s iPhone, social media account, and a used condom led to Perkins’ arrest.

Perkins was sentenced to 17 to 40 years in the New Hampshire State Prison for Men. The judge imposed conditions on any early release he may be given during his incarceration. According to the Merrimack County Attorney’s Office, Perkins could receive an additional sentence of 10 to 20 years if he violates the terms of any subsequent parole.

If you or someone you know is a victim of sexual assault, call the Florida Council Against Sexual Violence’s (FCASV) toll-free hotline at 1-888-956-7273 or visit FCASV’s website at www.FCASV.org.

The Advocate believes that every defendant is innocent until proven guilty– or confesses guilt. We therefore reserve the right to withhold disclosing photo of defendants until disposition of their cases. We monitor human trafficking and child sex abuse cases around the country.