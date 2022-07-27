MISSING: Mya Brisbane

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police say 16-year-old Mya Brisbane disappeared from her home in Williamsburg Court near Mercy Drive on July 21. She was seen walking around the home by her mother at approximately 2 AM. Her mother, who had awakened to use the restroom, told authorities that she had a feeling Mya was planning on running away. She exploained that Mya has a recent history of running away from home. The mother returned to bed and when she awakened later in the morning, Mya was missing from the home.

MISSING JUVENILE: Please share & help reunite Mya Brisbane, 16, with her concerned mom. Mya or “Shugpo,” as she’s affectionally known, was reported missing from her home in Williamsburg Ct. on July 21st.



If you know of her whereabouts, call us ASAP at 911 or 321-235-5300. pic.twitter.com/KhJ3VhuTtZ — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) July 26, 2022

The teenager was last seen wearing a blue and white Tommy Hillfiger jacket and purple shorts. She is diagnosed with Autism but is considered high functioning. She is also diagnosed with ADHD and has been off her medication for a week. She frequents the Ivey Lane area and may also have a boyfriend, whose identity is unknown.

Anyone who knows her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 321-235-5300 to help bring Mya home.