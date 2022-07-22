NOTICE OF ACTION for CHANGE OF NAME (Minor Child)

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT,

IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA

No: 2022-DR-5707

Kisha Antoinette Robinson, Petitioner

and

Terrence Joseph Farrell, Respondent

TO: Terrence Joseph Farrell

4678 Edgemoor St.

Orlando, FL 32821

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Name Change of Child has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Kisha Antoinette Robinson, whose address is 4785 Texas Avenue, Apt A, Orlando FL 32839, on or before September 22, 2022, and file the original with the Clerk of this Court at 425 North Orange Avenue, Orlando FL 32802, before service on the Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Petition.



Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Courts office notified of our current address. (You may file Notice of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address(es) on record at the clerks office.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

Dated July 20, 2022

TIFFANY MOORE RUSSELL

Orange County Clerk of the Court

By: Cynthia Curry

Deputy Clerk

1st publication date: July 22, 2022