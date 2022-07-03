Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer Invites Residents to Celebrate July 4th at Lake Eola Park for 45th Annual Fireworks at the Fountain Event 

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer invites Central Florida residents and visitors to celebrate the July 4th holiday at Lake Eola Park in Downtown Orlando for the 45th annual Fireworks at the Fountain event.



Festivities begin at 4 p.m. and spectators are encouraged to arrive early to find their viewing spot and enjoy family-friendly activities, including live music, a kids play zone, and access to the playground.



Food and beverages will be available for purchase from more than a dozen food vendors throughout the event, and the evening will conclude with a patriotic firework display, which will begin at 9:10 p.m., accompanied by a performance from the Orlando Concert Band.



The entertainment schedule for the day is as follows, at the Amphitheater Stage:

4 p.m. – On-Stage Entertainment

8 p.m. – Orlando Concert Band

9 p.m. – Fireworks Countdown Pre-Show

9:10 p.m. – Fireworks Finale



It all happens this coming Monday, the 4th of July from 4 PM to 10 PM, at Lake Eola Park in Downtown Orlando, 195 North Rosalind Avenue



It’s going to be crowded. So to view an interactive map of available parking garages and lots throughout Downtown Orlando, please visit orlando.gov/fireworks. Downtown residents are encouraged to leave their vehicles at home and use the free LYMMO circulator. People parking at garages other than the Orange County Library Garage (located at 112 East Central Boulevard) should also make use of LYMMO. Additional transportation information including LYMMO stops and street closure details are also located at orlando.gov/fireworks. Handicapped parking will be available on Rosalind Avenue between Jackson Street and Central Boulevard for the event. Please approach the road closure and show the police officer your handicapped designation for parking. Have a great time!