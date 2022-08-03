Dad sentenced to 7 years for Jan. 6 participation; daughters say ‘Trump deserves life’

January 6th insurrectionist Guy Reffitt was sentenced to 87 months in prison for his role in the attack on the Capitol. His daughters reacted to his punishment by calling for former President Donald Trump to be jailed for the rest of his life. Trump’s culpability, they believe, is far greater.

“It was Trump’s name on the flags” that were flown during the deadly Capitol attack, one of the younger Reffitts told reporters. Her sister said it was unfair “to mark my dad as this horrible person and then having him prosecuted like this when somebody is maybe even able to get elected again. Doesn’t seem right to me.”

Trump, they continued, “deserves life in prison if my father’s in prison for this long. He is the one.”