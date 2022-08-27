Fighting for Our Lives: An Action Conference on Reproductive Justice

: startstatus: publishdate: August 26, 2022tags: conference, reproductive rights,“.” A national interactive Zoom event for activists and grassroots advocates to strategize on strengthening the movement to regain women’s and pregnant people’s rights to control their own bodies. Saturday, August 27, 10am-2pm PDT/1pm-5pm EDT.The conference will include a panel discussion and three workshops. The opening session, “Perspectives from Grassroots Leaders,” will feature dynamic community organizers from both coasts talking about their frontline experience working in their communities. Speakers will address how we got here, what’s been happening so far, and what it’s going to take to win the full gamut of reproductive rights. Discussion will follow. Workshops are geared to providing tools for future organizing. “Breaking the race barrier” will feature activists discussing ways to build solidarity and action across the racial divide. They will lead an open dialogue on what the roadblocks to multi-racial organizing are and how to overcome them. “Labor in the forefront” will be led by union activists who have brought the issue of reproductive justice to their locals and county, state and national labor organizations. Participants will strategize on how to push the union movement forward. “All aboard for next steps” will include local leaders in the National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice. They will outline future plans and discuss how to organize on the community level. The final session will include summaries from each workshop. This event is free. Donations of $5-$50 would be appreciated. Register at https://tinyurl.com/2022WRD. Sponsored by the National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice and Radical Women. For more information contact RW.US@radicalwomen.org, go to ReproJusticeNow.org or call 206-985-4621.