Focus groups find Missouri Republicans turning away from Trump

News outlet Alternet reports that the research firm Engagious conducted focus groups on Republican voters in Missouri and found that many of them are moving away from former President Donald Trump as a possible candidate for the 2024 presidential election.

<SCRIPT language='JavaScript1.1' SRC="https://ad.doubleclick.net/ddm/adj/N46002.3903571THEORLANDOADVOCATE/B27075025.325756786;abr=!ie;sz=300x250;ord=[timestamp];dc_lat=;dc_rdid=;tag_for_child_directed_treatment=;tfua=;gdpr=${GDPR};gdpr_consent=${GDPR_CONSENT_755}?"> </SCRIPT>

Two Engagious members, company president Rich Thau and intern Jill DiTommaso, discuss the focus groups in an article published by the conservative website The Bulwark on August 1.

Interestingly, Alternet says that according to Thau and DiTommaso, eight out of 13 Republican respondents they spoke to want Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to run, while “only three want” former Vice President Mike Pence to run.