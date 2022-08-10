New Weekend Curfew for Visitors Under 18 at Universal Studios

If you’re under the age of 18, you’ll have to leave Universal Orlando CityWalk at 9PM on the weekend. That’s because of an incident that happened last month when a fight broke out in one of the parking garages. A number of “juveniles” were involved, and the fight caused a ripple of fear that quickly spread to other guests causing crowds to panic. Citywalk was evacuated to make sure there was no active shooter threat. Officials created the new policy to prevent a reoccurrence of that disturbance.

Going forward, guests under 18 will have to be in the company of a parent or guardian to stay in the park. There are exceptions to the new policy. If the guest is staying at one of the resort hotels, and can prove it, he or she will be permitted to stay. Guests who are watching movies will be permitted to stay until the movie ends, and if they are not staying in a hotel or are not with a parent or guardian, they will have to leave the premises.

Park officials say the new policy is designed to keep an eye on unsupervised youth to assure guests that the venue is safe.