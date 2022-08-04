Report finds DHS Inspector General Joseph Cuffari who ignored deleted texts violated ethics rules

The Washington Post reported Wednesday that a recent report found that Joseph Cuffari, the Homeland Security Inspector General, violated ethics rules when he neglected to inform Congress about the deleted texts on cell phones belonging to Secret Service agents and DHS officials leading up to and on the day of the attack on the Capitol.

<SCRIPT language='JavaScript1.1' SRC="https://ad.doubleclick.net/ddm/adj/N46002.3903571THEORLANDOADVOCATE/B27075025.325756786;abr=!ie;sz=300x250;ord=[timestamp];dc_lat=;dc_rdid=;tag_for_child_directed_treatment=;tfua=;gdpr=${GDPR};gdpr_consent=${GDPR_CONSENT_755}?"> </SCRIPT>

In that report “investigators said they did ‘not believe’ Joseph V. Cuffari’s explanation for why he failed to inform his supervisors — against federal rules — about his testimony in a lawsuit brought by a federal prisoner.”

Cuffari was aware of the text deletions but said nothing. According to the Post, the report concuded that Cuffari’s actions “violated the IG manual’s prohibition on unethical conduct.”

The report has not been publicly released.

Calls for Cuffari’s termination were immediate. Walter Shaub, by way of example, the former Director of the United States Office of Government Ethics tweeted: “President Biden, fire this corrupt DHS inspector general. Cuffari must go!” Twitter is awash with other calls for both his termination and arrest.

Cuffari, a Trump appointee who lied about having a Philosophy PhD, has said the allegations have no merit.