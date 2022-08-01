Shooting erupts in downtown Orlando, 7 injured

Police seek community’s help in finding the shooter

ORLANDO, FL – At least seven people were injured when shots were fired at a fight that broke out in downtown Orlando early Sunday morning. The identity and whereabouts of the shooter are unknown, and police are actively investigating the incident.

<SCRIPT language='JavaScript1.1' SRC="https://ad.doubleclick.net/ddm/adj/N46002.3903571THEORLANDOADVOCATE/B27075025.325756786;abr=!ie;sz=300x250;ord=[timestamp];dc_lat=;dc_rdid=;tag_for_child_directed_treatment=;tfua=;gdpr=${GDPR};gdpr_consent=${GDPR_CONSENT_755}?"> </SCRIPT>

The fight broke out shortly before 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of South Orange Avenue and Wall Street. It is not known at this time what started the fighting, but a large number of people were apparently involved. At some point, someone pulled out a handgun and began firing, hitting and wounding seven people.

“We’re still in the preliminary stage of this investigation,” Orlando Police Department Chief Eric Smith said.

Orlando Commissioner Regina Hill (Dist. 5),whose district includes tjhis section of downtown, released a statement condemning the violence.

“We are outraged and heartbroken by the act of senseless violence that disrupted the enjoyable atmosphere that we have come to expect in Downtown Orlando, and we are praying for a speedy physical and emotional recovery for those who were injured and others who were witnesses to this tragic event,” she said in the statement. “We are confident that the Orlando Police Department will exhaust every resource in their power to ensure that those who are responsible for this occurrence are brought to swift and complete justice.”

Chief Smith called on the community to help in locating the shooter.

“We need the community’s help on this,” he said, “so please reach out if you have any information.”

You can contact OPD through 911 or by calling Crimeline at **8847.