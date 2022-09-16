Texas Judge says 2nd Amendment protects 18- to 20-year-olds who want handgun license

Federal court judge strikes down Texas law prohibiting 18- to 20-year-olds from carrying handguns, says restriction violates Second Amendment.

In Texas, 18- to 20-year-olds are generally not allowed by law to get a license to carry a handgun. While there are certain exceptions to those laws– being in the military is one– people under 21 are not allowed to buy or own a registered firearm.

The gun-rights advocacy nonprofit Firearms Policy Coalition Inc., backing two under 21 plaintiffs, challenged the constitutionality of the statute, arguing that “18- to 20-year-old adults were fully protected by the Second Amendment at the time of its ratification.”

U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman agreed, writing:

“Based on the Second Amendment’s text, as informed by Founding-Era history and tradition, the Court concludes that the Second Amendment protects against this prohibition.”

Pittman stayed his order pending appeal, meaning that his ruling will not go into immediate effect.

Texas gun laws have grown less restrictive in recent years despite the uptick in repeat mass shootings– like Uvalde. Gov. Greg Abbott signed a law last year that will allow any Texas adult to obtain a license to carry a handgun without