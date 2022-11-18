ADVANCE SCREENING: VIOLENT NIGHT– Free Tickets!

To hell with “all is calm.”

From 87North, the bare-knuckle producers ofNobody, John Wick, Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2 and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shawcomes a coal-dark holiday thriller that says you should always bet on red.

When a team of mercenaries breaks into a wealthy family compound on Christmas Eve, taking everyone inside hostage, the team isn’t prepared for a surprise combatant: Santa Claus (David Harbour, Black Widow, Stranger Things series) is on the grounds, and he’s about to show why this Nick is no saint.

The film also stars Emmy winner John Leguizamo (John Wick), Edi Patterson (The Righteous Gemstones), Cam Gigandet (Without Remorse), Alex Hassell (Cowboy Bebop), Alexis Louder (The Tomorrow War) and Beverly D’Angelo (National Lampoon’s Vacation franchise)

Directed by razor-edged Norwegian director Tommy Wirkola (Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters,Dead Snow franchise), Violent Night is produced by 87North’s Kelly McCormick, David Leitch and Guy Danella. The original screenplay is by Pat Casey and Josh Miller, the writers of Sonic the Hedgehog.

Universal Pictures will distribute the film in all territories.

Genre: Action Thriller

Cast: David Harbour, John Leguizamo, Edi Patterson, Cam Gigandet, Alex Hassell, Alexis Louder and Beverly D’Angelo

Directed by: Tommy Wirkola

Screenplay by: Pat Casey and Josh Miller

Producers: Kelly McCormick, David Leitch, Guy Danella

The Orlando Advocate invites you and a friend to an advance movie screening FREE OF CHARGE.

Date and time of the screening: Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 7PM

Theater showing: AMC Altamonte, 433 E Altamonte Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

To secure a free pass for two, simply send email to promotions@orlandoadvocate.com with the words: “I wanna go.” We will send you a unique download code for you to use to print or download your pass for two.

Movie Promotion Subscribers are always notified of free pass availability first. So, to get avance notice, go to the website and subscribe. Supplies are limited.

Remember, free passes are given out in the order in which they are requested. Once they’re gone, they’re gone. First come, first served.