Jay-Z, Jeff Bezos Eye Washington Commanders Football Team

by Lee Dixon, OrlandoAdvocate.com | Rumor has it that Jay-Z and Jeff Bezos are parternering up in a bid to buy The Washington Commanders football franchise.

According to CNN, a source close to the deal said the current owners of the team, Dan Snyder and his wife Tanya, have hired Bank of America to help with the rumored sale.

The “partnership” comes just after the House Oversight Committee concluded its investigation of the team after hearing numerous charges that working conditions inside the organization were intolerable. The Committee found that Snyder was indeed running a “toxic workplace,” and when workers complained, he met charges of mistreatment by organizing “shadow investigation[s] to target his accusers, pin the blame on others, and influence the NFL’s own internal review.”

Both Jay-Z and Bezos are billionaires. Jay-Z is a rapper, music producer, astute businessman and the husband of megastar Beyonce. He was once a minority owner in The Brooklyn Nets NBA team and now runs his own sports agency firm, Roc Nation Sports. His company represents a number of professional athletes. The name Bezos, of course, is virtually synonymous with Amazon.