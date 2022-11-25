NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT,

IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA

No: 2022-DR-12173

<script language='JavaScript1.1' src="https://ad.doubleclick.net/ddm/adj/N46002.3903571THEORLANDOADVOCATE/B27075025.325756786;abr=!ie;sz=300x250;ord=[timestamp];dc_lat=;dc_rdid=;tag_for_child_directed_treatment=;tfua=;gdpr=${GDPR};gdpr_consent=${GDPR_CONSENT_755}?"> </script>

TANICA L. RACKARD, Petitioner

and

HILLARY A. RACKARD, Respondent

TO: HILLARY A. RACKARD

618 GRAYS FERRY ROAD

Orlando, FL 32811

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for dissolution of marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on TANICA L. RACKARD, whose address is 4566 Ebony Street, Orlando FL 32811, on or before January 5, 2023, and file the original with the Clerk of this Court at 425 North Orange Avenue, Orlando FL 32802, before service on the Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Petition.

This action is asking the court to decide now the following real or personal property should be divided: None.

Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Courts office notified of our current address. (You may file Notice of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address(es) on record at the clerks office.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

This form was prepared for the petitioner. It was completed with the assistance of

Alvin McWhorter,

2024 Bentley Street, Orlando FL 32805.

Tel: 407.422.3341

Dated November 7, 2022

TIFFANY MOORE RUSSELL

Orange County Clerk of the Court

By: S. Woods

Deputy Clerk

1st publication date: NOVEMBER 25, 2022