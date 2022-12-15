15-Year-Old Jontae Haywood Found Dead Hours After Reported Missing

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — Jontae Haywood was reported missing last Friday around 1:20 AM by his parents who last saw him Thursday morning. Later in the day, the family’s worst fears were realized when the missing 15-year-old was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

The sheriff’s office is investigating Jontae Haywood’s death as a homicide. They believe the murder to be an isolated incident.

Haywood’s family is asking for help from the community in finding his killer(s).

Anyone with information about this investigation should contact The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 352-793-2621.

To remain anonymous, you can call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).