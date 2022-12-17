Missing 11-Year-Old R’Kayla Briggs Found Safe

by Kevin Seraaj, Orlando Advocate

R’Kayla Briggs has been found. The 11-year-old Jonesboro, GA girl went missing December 13 after leaving her home without permission, carrying a packed bag. The child was thought to be a possible victim of human trafficking since she left home to meet an unknown adult she had been communicating with online. Clayton County police advised Friday afternoon that the child has been returned to her family.

Police provided no information as to where the missing girl was found, or how they found her. The circumstances of her disappearance suggested some sophistication not typically associated with an 11-year-old. For example, before leaving home last Monday, she deleted her social media account. She did not answer her phone when it was called.

At first, her parents thought she was heading to Texas with a 22-year-old man. Investigators said Friday that she may have been with a man or a woman still in Georgia.

Finding her has not put an end to efforts to locate the adult person or persons involved. Police want to talk to whoever R’Kayla spend the past week with. If you have any information about this or any other missing person case, contact your local police department.