Orlando homeless couple braces for cold nights on the street

Randy Rauch, of Spectrum News, penned a heart-wrenching story about a homeless couple who will likely be sleeping outdoors in the bitter cold this Christmas because the existing shelters in Orlando simply cannot accommodate everyone. James and Crystal Worthy have made a shelter for themselves on a city sidewalk, and will spend their brutally cold Christmas-time in their make-shift tent tarp-covered tent. Read Rauch’s story here.

But there’s more. What makes this story compelling is that James, a former marine, had a job recently, but his employer decided not to pay him. He hired an attorney to try and recover what he is owed, but he and his wife Crystal, won’t see a dime any time soon.

“Christmas on the sidewalk broke,” Rauch reported James as saying.

“A lady (saw) us homeless sleeping on the sidewalk and drove by and gave us a mattress,” James told him. It’s unfortunate his employer didn’t have a similar frame of mind.

So, what happened with his job?

James says three weeks ago he took a local job as a chef. He says he worked at the restaurant as hired, but the owner never paid him. He was counting on the cash for rent.

“She knew I needed that check, that first check to get ourselves off the streets into the place,” he said, and according to Rauch, James documented his employment. Too bad he can’t document a check for his work.

Wouldn’t you like to know the name of his non-paying employer? Or better yet, the name of her restaurant? Wonder how she’d feel if people ate at her place, and then refused to pay?