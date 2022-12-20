Parents of missing 11-year-old North Carolina girl arrested

The mother and stepfather of a missing 11-year-old Cornelius, North Carolina girl have been arrested in connection with the investigation into her disappearance.

<script language='JavaScript1.1' src="https://ad.doubleclick.net/ddm/adj/N46002.3903571THEORLANDOADVOCATE/B27075025.325756786;abr=!ie;sz=300x250;ord=[timestamp];dc_lat=;dc_rdid=;tag_for_child_directed_treatment=;tfua=;gdpr=${GDPR};gdpr_consent=${GDPR_CONSENT_755}?"> </script>

Diana Cojocari, 37, and Christopher Palmiter, 60, were arrested on Saturday for failure to report their daughter’s disappearance for 22 days.

According to authorities, the 11-year-old was last seen in her home on Nov. 23. Her parents did not report her missing until Dec. 15 when they reported her disappearance to a school resource officer at Bailey Middle School.

Police said they have “many leads” in the case and are working with the FBI and the state bureau of investigation to find little Madeline.

According to police, Madalina is a 6th grader described as 4 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 90 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, and last seen wearing jeans, a white t-shirt and jacket, and pink, purple, and white Adidas shoes.

Anyone with information on Madalina’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Cornelius Police Department at (704) 892-7773. Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.

Cojocari and Palmiter are being held at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center