Willie McGinest, Ex-Patriots LB and NFL Network analyst, charged with alleged assault at Hollywood nightclub

Former New England Patriots linebacker Willie McGinest was arrested Monday on charges of assault with a deadly weapon stemming from an incident that took place at a West Hollywood, California, nightclub on December 9. He turned himself in and was quickly released on $30,000 bond.

The 51-year-old McGinest is a three-time Super Bowl champion currently employed as an NFL Network analyst for NFL Network. He played 15 NFL seasons– 12 with the New England Patriots– from 1994 to 2005. He played in two Pro Bowls and won three Super Bowls with the Pats before finishing his career with the Cleveland Browns.

McGinest is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 21.