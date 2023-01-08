Arrest Made in Killing of Elderly Couple on New Year’s Eve

MOUNT DORA, Fla. — An arrest has been made in connection with the New Year’s Eve murder of Darryl and Sharon Getman, the elderly Mount Dora couple found dead in their Waterman Village home.

Vickie Williams, 50, was arrested in Savannah, Georgia, after being found there in possession of the couple’s stolen car. She was booked into the Chatham County jail in Georgia on Tuesday on a vehicle theft charge. She was picked up and returned to Florida where she was hit with the two murder charges when she appeared before Lake County Judge Emily Curington.

“You are charged with one count of grand theft statutory property,” Judge Curington told Williams during her initial appearance. “The other additional charges are two counts of murder in the first degree.”

Williams had been seen inside the gated Waterman Village senior living community on Friday, December 30. She reportedly knocked on a door and asked the person inside if she could take a shower. She was escorted off the property around 3 in the afternoon, but was seen back inside the gated community later that night.

The next morning, around 2 AM, surveillance cameras caught the Getmans’ car leaving Waterman Village. The Getmans were found inside their home later that afternoon.

Williams, who has pervious arrests for robbery, theft and criminal trespassing, is being held with no bond. Her next court date has been set for January 30.