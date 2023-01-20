Dissolution of Marriage – Anyi Tovar and Rafael Jose Moran Gonzalez

NOTICE OF ACTION IN DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT,

IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No: 23DR000234

Anyi Tovar, Petitioner,

and

Rafael Jose Moran Gonzalez,

Respondent

TO: Rafael Jose Moran Gonzalez,

6527 San Francisco Way

Apt 1106

Windermere, FL 34786

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Dissolution of Marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Anvi Tovar, whose address is 6527 San Francisco Way, Apt 1106, Windermere, FL 34786, on or before 03/09/23 and file the original with the Clerk of this Court at Orange County Courthouse, 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801, either before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Petition.

Copies of all court documents, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Courts office notified of our current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address(es) on record at the clerks office.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

Date: 01/09/2023

Tiffany Moore-Russell

Orange County Clerk of Court

By Eduanel Montanez

Deputy Clerk

The date of first publication of this Notice is January 20, 2023

*** ESPANOL ***

A: Rafael Jose Moran Gonzalez,

6527 San Francisco Way

Apt 1106

Windermere, FL 34786

SE LE NOTIFICA que se ha presentado una acción de disolución del matrimonio en su contra y que debe entregarle una copia de sus defensas escritas, si las hubiera, a Anvi Tovar, cuya dirección es 6527 San Francisco Way, Apt 1106, Windermere, FL 34786, en o antes del 03/09/23 y presente el original ante el Secretario de este Tribunal en el Palacio de Justicia del Condado de Orange, 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801, ya sea antes de la notificación al peticionario o inmediatamente después. Si no lo hace, se ingresará un incumplimiento en su contra para el alivio exigido en la Petición.

Las copias de todos los documentos judiciales, incluidas las órdenes, están disponibles en la oficina del Secretario del Tribunal de Circuito.

Debe mantener notificado al Secretario de la oficina de los Tribunales de Circuito de nuestra dirección actual. (Puede presentar la Designación de correo postal y dirección de correo electrónico actual, Formulario 12.915 de derecho familiar aprobado por la Corte Suprema de Florida). Los documentos futuros en esta demanda se enviarán por correo a la(s) dirección(es) registrada(s) en la oficina del secretario.

ADVERTENCIA: La Regla 12.285, Reglas de Procedimiento del Derecho de Familia de Florida, requiere cierta divulgación automática de documentos e información. El incumplimiento pue KKde dar lugar a sanciones, incluida la desestimación o la anulación de los alegatos.

Fecha: 01/09/2023

Tiffany Moore-Russell

Condado de Orange Secretario del Tribunal

Por Eduanel Montanez

Secretario Adjunto

La fecha de la primera publicación de este Aviso es el 20 de enero de 2023