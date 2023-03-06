COMMENTARY: What’s Wrong With Black American Baby Boomers?

SHARP N’ BLUNT, by Desi Cortez | BlackCommentator.com Columnist

Is Black America tone-deaf, particularly the milk-soaked, soggy-behind aging like an 8-track player Coco Buff Baby Boomers? I believe the most accurate and descriptive term is “Negrosaurus.”

For whom does the cross burn for in that field, on that hilltop? It burns for us, you, fools!!

Here’s where we are in the endless soap opera “As The Black World Turns:” Elon Musk has defended “Dilbert” creator Scott Adams after hundreds of newspapers stopped printing his well-known comic strip because of Adams’ recent racist comments. Adams called Black Americans a “hate group” and suggested that White people should “get the hell away” from them. He rationalized and defended racial segregation on his YouTube channel. His derogatory comments came in response to a poll from the conservative (racist/sexist/elitist/xenophobic) firm Rasmussen Reports that said 53% of Black Americans agreed with the statement, “It’s OK to be White.”

I guess 47% don’t think it’s “ok” to be White? Do 90% of White folks think it’s “ok” to be Black? What kinda’ crap is this?

Later, in response to a tweet about the controversy, Twitter owner Musk said the “media is racist,” and has been for a “very long time. US media was racist against non-white people, and now they’re racist against whites & Asians. The Same thing happened with elite colleges & high schools in America. Maybe they can try not being racist.”

Musk later squirmed with a tweet claiming Adams’ comments “weren’t good” but had an “element of truth” to them. Surprise, surprise, the South African aristocrat is racist. Boy, I tell ya’, and here we are getting into debt, buying his depreciating non-asset, bragging and boasting about it.

And this man thinks you’re merely an ape who can type.

Elon Musk deliberately threw a jet fuel-doused log on the combustible fire that is the USA’s cultural civil war. The week before that, it was Marjorie Taylor Greene demanding a “national divorce” of Blue and Red states. What it all screams to me is that elements within White America are openly displaying a mindset that I believe is fundamentally woven into the very fabric of this nation, and truthfully interwoven into White Anglo-Saxon culture.

On a whole, a great percentage don’t like Black people. And, they’re not too hot on all the other folks of the rainbow. Their actions, in-actions, words, and silence indicate just that.

I’ll suggest again – it won’t be long before there’s a “Right Wing” movement, a push to start publicly calling Black folks, “Niggers,” and Mexican/Latinos from South of the Border, “Wetbacks,” Women, everything you can think of, wait, here it comes. Immigrants get ready!

I think people of color can feel the burning yearning on behalf of Trump’s troops and DeSantis’s soldiers to openly insult folks of color, just like their parents and grandparents before them. It’s a despicable “perk” of being White.

The question is, what do we do with people who don’t like you, don’t want to live with you, by you, next to you? Don’t want to fund a social structure in which they believe fairness, inclusiveness, and equality are the goals.

Millions and millions of Caucasian folks do not wish to mix n’ mingle with what they regard as subhuman trash, the unwashed masses.

What are we talking about here? On the low end, 50 million or so are White folks who really should be classified as Confederates, while on the high-end, well over 100 million, and represented in virtually every state? And note, Elon and Scott aren’t uneducated White trash. Racism isn’t limited to poor White folks in the South or White trash on the other side of the tracks in “small-town” USA. No, racist White folks hail from all corners and quarters of White America, of the world.

Well-educated, wealthy White folks want to be as far away from Black folks as White dropouts’ on food stamps.

It does seem they don’t like us.

The question is, What do we Black folks want?

How do we address this growing harsh reality?

A significant slice of mainstream White America does not want to play along. I’d argue most black folks can’t tell you how close our situation is to Ireland in the early 70s. The Middle East today?

The millions these White leaders speak for aren’t going to go-along-to-get-along. They believe that’s what they’ve been doing since the 1960s, and it’s gotten them here: their cities are ruined, and the schools are a joke. Trade and commerce are a joke. Crime is uncontrollable. They don’t wish to be a part of the solution to what they believe is our inherent dysfunction.

Additionally, they’re locked and loaded, both barrels!

Gee, how do you change that? Take their guns? Right, try it!

White flight has resulted in the Neo Confederacy being located just 15 miles outside every city across America. Get a visual ’cause that’s what it is, an urban area surrounded by angry, resentful, and hostile White folks who basically despise us and yearn to return to their grandparent’s golden era.

Now wait, here is our Black reply: we’re going to “guilt” and “shame” them before a global audience and consumer base which will force them to treat us right.

Negro, please!!! Wake the hell up!

We want to somehow force them, compel them, and shame them to come to their senses, and realize they have no options but to submit to our view of the world. It’s a small, simple-minded negro mindset of 1969. It didn’t work then, and it sure as hell won’t work now when they feel their backs are against the wall, i.e., White Flight.

Obama didn’t break the good ol’ boys’ back or spirit. He didn’t force them to realize resisting the Blackening of America was fruitless. No, instead, the dressed-up caveman-lead WASP mindset got “mad” and today wants to “fight back.” They want to run “Chocolate Cities” in Michigan and Mississippi, just for a start. Taxation without representation. Jim Crow, 2023, Apartheid American Style.

Doesn’t seem like we’ve got them on the ropes now.

Ron DeSantis will be the Republican Nominee for Great White Hope in ’23, and he clearly isn’t going to play along with my naive comrades who, I guess, think they’ll shoot off a terse letter to some Great White Father in the Democratic Party and, what?

This new incarnation of the GOP does not care if you call them names.

And we sure can’t go to the US Supremes.

From the under-educated rank and file of Black America to the Black academicians, DuBois’s Talented Tenth individuals who have an assortment of letters behind their names, can you not concede the very serious “game of life” in these United States is rigged and the referees, and judges, if you will, are crooked and corrupt?

My humble observation: uniformed, under-educated, and, tragically, sometimes disinterested if not apathetic Black America was stunned. We were delusional to hope that, after 4 years of Trump, the “good” White Folks would reject him. Instead, those voters doubled down! Yes, they’ll fight the hated Negro-lover Joe Biden to the bitter end. Those White men think like cavemen. Additionally, those cavemen rule over most White households. They run the “right” in America. White men haven’t been civilized/feminized in the way Black folks and “enlightened liberal White folks” have. They want a barroom brawl, not a 3-day seminar on getting along.

Black America is in-between the devil and the deep Red Sea. Uncle Sam became the breadwinner/sugar daddy of over half the Black kids born in America when? 1976, 1986? 2000? We, as a people, based on sheer numbers, survive on White folk’s compassion, sympathy, tolerance, taxes, guilt, shame, and pity.

And I’d say all that stuff has run out. We’re arguably our worst enemies, digging our own graves.

Stokley Carmichael tried to tell optimistic and idealistic Negroes this in the 1960s: “Dr. King’s policy was that nonviolence would achieve the gains for black people in the United States. His major assumption was that if you are nonviolent if you suffer, your opponent will see your suffering and will be moved to change his heart. That’s very good. He only made one fallacious assumption: In order for nonviolence to work, your opponent must have a conscience. The United States has none.”

So what are we going to do now in the 21st century?