“Daddy’s Home but my Husband Ain’t” hits New Orleans Stage

Playwright and business maven Deedria Chauntee is bringing audiences back to the theater with her stage play ‘Daddy’s Home But My Husband Ain’t.

As a 15 -year veteran beauty school owner, Deedria is no stranger to Atlanta’s business and entertainment spaces. She originally created the stage play to build scholarship funds for academy students, and the success of the play caused the brand to build beyond her expectations.

Daddy’s Home But My Husband Ain’t originally debuted in 2018 with over 800 attendees and to rave reviews. While it was a successful run in the local theater circuit, the production was officially canceled as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the cast and crew are back and have welcomed notable cast members including Grammy-nominated Engineer D’Vante Black,Singer Dave Tolliver of the hit Group Men at Large , Jaymad, Joey Lee, Keierica, Brigette Eppes, Rah , Tasha G aka The Female Leader, Mahogany Raspberry, Radio Host Rainy Cates, Angelica Reese and Angela Hutchins.

This is a stage production that you do not want to miss! Tickets are available for purchase for select cities and dates at www.daddyshometheplay.com. Follow the play’s updates and news on Instagram @meet-paula-and-janice-www-globdiamonds-comyshometheplay. To learn more about Playwright Deedria Chauntee, follow her journey on Instagram @deedriachauntee.