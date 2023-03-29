Facing the Future With Confidence

Frank Butler, OrlandoAdvocate.com

In the face of widespread economic strain, national conflicts and social unrest, surveys indicate that confidence in the future is at an all-time low in many countries, including the United States. According to the 2023 Edelman Trust Barometer, 24 of the 28 countries surveyed are seeing “all-time lows in the number of people who think their families will be better off in five years.”gainst this backdrop of pessimism, a special global program featuring the theme, “You Can Face the Future with Confidence!” will be held on Sunday, April 2nd, 2023. The free 30-minute presentation will be hosted locally at 10:00 am at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses located at 1891 4th Street in Orlando Florida. There will also be a videoconferencing option available. Please check the “Attend a Meeting” section on the homepage of jw.org for additional local addresses and meeting times.

“The challenges we face may seem overwhelming, but the Bible holds out a powerful hope for the future that can help us right now,” said Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “This global program is designed to give all those who attend tangible reasons to face the future with confidence.”

Ralph Contreras of Kissimmee Florida states “I always look forward to the Special Talk program. I know it has the power to change lives because it changed mine. The Special Talk theme in 2012 was “Is it Later Than You Think?” That talk touched my heart and from that moment on I knew I wanted to serve the loving and compassionate God of the Bible.”

The special talk is the first of two free programs that will be held in all 118,000 congregations of Jehovah’s Witnesses during the first week of April. The public is also invited to join nearly 20 million other global attenders for the annual observance of the Memorial of Jesus Christ’s death, to be held on the evening of Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

Admission to both programs is free, and no registration is required. Details on when and where these events will be held locally are available on jw.org, the official website of Jehovah’s Witnesses.