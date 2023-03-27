FREE TICKETS: Special Showing of SUPER MARIO BROS. (5 Winners Only)

Hold on to your hats!

A Brooklyn Plumber named Mario travels through the Mushroom Kingdom with a Princess named Peach and an Anthropomorphic Mushroom named Toad to find Mario’s Brother, Luigi, and to save the world from a ruthless fire breathing Koopa named Bowser.

Content Rating: PG

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy

Director: Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic

Writer: Matthew Fogel

Stars: Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day

Release Date: 2023-04-07

FREE TICKET OFFER:

Universal Studios and The Orlando Advocate invite you and a friend to a special viewing of The Super Mario Bros Movie FREE OF CHARGE.

THIS IS NOT AN ADVANCE SCREENING. Instead, the Studio is interested in providing Fandango codes to 5 WINNERS ONLY. This will give fans and their families the ability to see this movie at a date/time/location that’s most convenient to them.

So for this movie, we will award 5 ONLY Fandango gift certificates for winners to see the film once it is released in theaters. As usual, these gift certificates are valid for two admissions to see the film– but this time you get to use those admissions at any U.S. theater showing the movie.

Remember, the first 5 to respond (to promotions@orlandoadvocate.com) get the free passes, which are given out in the order in which they are requested. Once they’re gone, they’re gone. First come, first served.