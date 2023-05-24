Fathom Events, Paramount Pictures, and Lucasfilm Salute Four Decades of “Raiders of The Lost Ark,” Returning to Theaters Nationwide on June 4 and June 7

DENVER (May 19, 2023) Fathom Events salutes one of the big screen’s most iconic heroes, as Indiana Jones swings back into theaters with an exclusive screening of the film that started it all – the 1981 adventure epic “Raiders of the Lost Ark”—returning to cinemas nationwide on Sunday, June 4 and Thursday, June 7.

Each screening will feature special content for “Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny,” ahead of its release on s on Friday, June 30.

In “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) and his feisty ex-flame Marion Ravenwood (Karen Allen) dodge booby-traps, fight Nazis and stare down snakes in their incredible worldwide quest for the mystical Ark of the Covenant.

“Raiders of the Lost Ark” is directed by visionary auteur Steven Spielberg, from a story by trailblazing creator George Lucas and Philip Kaufman and screenplay by Lawrence Kasdan, is the is the winner of five Academy Awards® – Best Art Direction (Norman Reynolds, Leslie Dilley, and Michael Ford); Best Film Editing (Michael Kahn); Best Sound (Bill Varney, Steve Maslow, Gregg Landaker, and Roy Charman); Best Sound Editing (Ben Burtt and Richard L. Anderson); and Best Visual Effects (Richard Edlund, Kit West, Bruce Nicholson, and Joe Johnston).

Screenings take place on Sunday, June 4 at 4:00pm and 7:00 pm local time, and Wednesday, June 7 at 7:00 pm local time. They will feature special content for “Dial of Destiny” ahead of its release on June 30. Tickets for the event can be purchased at Fathom Events or at participating theater box offices. For a complete list of theater locations, visit the Fathom Events website (theater locations are subject to change).