Reverend Dr. Randolph Bracy Jr. dead at 78 

By Rev. Kevin Seraaj, Publisher, Orlando Advocate

ORLANDO — The Rev. Randolph Bracy Jr is dead at 78. Bracy, founder of the New Covenant Baptist Church of Orlando, died this past Sunday.

Bracy was widely known and greatly respected. He was a champion of civil rights and served for several years as president of the Orange County NAACP.

Bracy led New Covenant as senior pastor for 23 years– from its founding in 1992 until he stepped down in 2015. He served the local faith community as a driving force for change as president of the African American Council of Christian Clergy (AACCC). In 2016 he was tapped by Bethune Cookman University to head up its new religion department.

Under Bracy’s leadership, New Covenant established the Rio Grande Charter School grades K-5, and developed the Covenant of the Lake senior citizen apartment complex. He is credited with helping create more than 50 jobs in the local community.

In a Facebook post, his daughter, State Rep. Lavon Patrice Bracy Davis, called him “a guiding light, a beacon of faith, and an inspiration to us all.” He was married to Lavon Bracy for 50 years, and is also survived by his son, former State Senator Randolph Bracy III.

Nikki Fried, Chair of the Florida Democratic Party, issued a statement saying:

“Today, Florida lost a beloved community leader, Reverend Dr. Randolph Bracy Jr. A faith leader, educator and champion for economic development, Dr. Bracy not only served as a spiritual guide for many, but as a visionary leader creating jobs, housing and educational opportunities for Floridians.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with his wife Dr. Lavon Bracy, children, State Representative LaVon Bracy Davis, former State Senator Randolph Bracy, and the entire Bracy family.”

In lieu of flowers, people are asked to donate to Wright the Vision Inc. All monies received will be used for scholarships for Bethune Cookman University school of religion students.