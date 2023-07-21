‘Heinous’ New Florida K-12 History Curriculum Teaches Slavery Was Beneficial for Black People

In Florida, federal sentences for Drug Trafficking are given most frequently

Fraud/ Theft/ Embezzlement comes second

Immigration ranks third

In a new study released by Criminal Defense, criminal defense attorneys analyzed data from the United States Sentencing Commission for the fiscal year 2022 to determine the categories of crimes for which each state receives the most sentences.

“It is interesting to see which categories of crime receive the most federal sentences in each state, and it is even more fascinating to see some states having the highest rates in multiple categories,” said a spokesperson for the organization. “At a state level, it is vital that the right resources are utilized to discover how each state can be supported in improving how frequently they have to hand out these sentences.”

The categories of crime that have the highest sentencing rates per 100,000 in Florida are:

Drug Trafficking – comes in as the most sentenced crime with a rate of 4.536 federal sentences per 100,000. Drug trafficking crimes involve knowingly manufacturing, dispensing, or distributing controlled substances or counterfeit controlled substances meant to be passed off as the real thing. Fraud/ Theft/ Embezzlement – comes in second with a rate of 2.729 federal sentences per 100,000. Fraud is the use of any deception or misrepresentation to benefit someone. Theft is the unlawful taking of someone else’s property. Embezzlement is theft by anyone while in a position of trust over the stolen funds or goods. Immigration – ranks third in the state with a rate of 1.870 federal sentences per 100,000. Immigration crime relates to the illegal entry of the United States by a foreign national or committing a felony offense as an immigrant to the United States. Firearms – the fourth most sentenced crime in Florida with 1.686 federal sentences per 100,000. Firearms offenses are committed when a defendant illegally possesses or uses a firearm. Money Laundering – with a rate of 0.387 federal sentences per 100,000, money laundering is using legitimate businesses to hide the actual source of illegally obtained money.

Methodology

Data on the number of federal sentences given in each state in the fiscal year 2022 (October 1st, 2021, to September 30th, 2022) was obtained from the United States Sentencing Commission. This data was used to find the rate per 100,000 each state was being sentenced for federal crimes in various categories. The largest five sentencing rates in each state were then reported.

