District 5 Back to School Celebration August 5th

Kevin Seraaj
Lake Lorna Doone Park
"The Jewel of the Five." Located next to Camping World Stadium, the 12-acre Lake Lorna Doone Park has undergone am $8 million + renovation thanks to the City of Orlando, Florida Citrus Sports and the National Football League.
District 5’s Back to School Celebration takes place at Lake Dorna Doone Park on August 5th from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Commissioner Regina Hill will be on hand giving out FREE backpacks, school supplies, food, shoes, underwear, and more to the residents of District 5!

Join the District 5 family for a fun day in the park, co-sponsored by the City of Orlando, Orlando Magic, Orlando City Foundation, A1 Orange, UCF, Second Harvest, and ICNA, with free educational resources, health and wellness information, job opportunities, and more. Don’t miss out!

It’s happening NOW, Saturday, August 5th, from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM, at Lake Lorna Doone Park (1519 W Church St). Jump in the car and head on over!

