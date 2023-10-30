Rep. Becca Balint Pushes for Marjorie Taylor Greene Congressional Censure

U.S. Representative Becca Balint (D-VT) delivered a scathing critique of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Thursday, calling for MTG’s censure for “repeated racist rhetoric and conspiracy theories, hate speech and conspiracy mongering.” Balint’s ten-minute speech on the floor of the house traced Greene’s historical record of racist, anti-Semitic, anti-Asian, anti-Muslim and anti-LGBT people and issues.

by Frank Butler, OrlandoAdvocate.com

Visibly shaken by the factual recounting of MTG’s attacks on racial groups, fellow lawmakers and historical occurrences, Balint passionately took her fellow lawmaker to task. Balint is the first woman and openly LGBT person to represent Vermont in Congress. She was elected to the House in 2022.

The resolution introduced by Balint will likely fail, as Republican lawmakers have demonstrated little to no indication they are in any way perturbed by Greene’s antics over the years. While Balint’s callout may end up simply being permanently tabled, her public expression of distaste could end up being the ripple that down the road creates a tsunami.