Classified Documents Case takes turn for worse for Trump

From Reports, Advocate Staff

According to ABC News, a Trump lawyer told a grand jury that the former president “absolutely” knew that he had to comply with the federal subpoena that was issued for classified documents he took from the White House.

Attorney Jennifer Little is representing Trump in his election interference case in Fulton County, Georgia. When called to testify before the grand jury investigating Trump’s failure to hand over classified documents when requested, she told Special Prosecutor Jack Smith’s team of investigators that she warned Trump and made absolutely sure he understood that by failing to turn those documents over he would be committing a “crime.”

This testimony is potentially devastating to Trump. The warning, according to ABC news, was witnessed by Evan Corcoran, the attorney brought on to help Trump in the documents case, and is alleged to have been given during a May 2022 meeting happened at Mar-a-Lago. Prosecutors say Trump knowingly defied a federal subpoena when he hid more than 100 classified documents from both the FBI and his own attorneys and later had his legal team certify the opposite.