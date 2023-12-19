Colorado Supreme Court rules 14th Amendment prevents Trump run in 2024  

In a major blow to the Trump campaign, the Colorado high court has ruled that former president Donald Trump is barred from running on the state ballot for President– or any other office– under the 14th Amendment’s insurrection clause.

by Kevin Seraaj, Orlando Advocate

The ruling is controversial.

Colorado becomes the first state to block Trump from seeking the presidency,

Norma Anderson, a petitioner and former Republican majority leader of the Colorado House and Senate, expressed pleasure with the Court’s decision. In a statement issued after the decision, she said:

“My fellow plaintiffs and I brought this case to continue to protect the right to free and fair elections enshrined in our Constitution and to ensure Colorado Republican primary voters are only voting for eligible candidates. . . . Today’s win does just that.”

The controversial ruling is made even more so since Trump has not yet been found guilty in the insurrection case presently going on in Washington, D.C.

The Colorado high court put its ruling on hold until Jan. 4, to allow Trump an opportunity to file his appeal with the U.S. Supreme Court. Should that Court not rule before Jan. 4, Anderson and her co-plaintiffs will push to have his name removed, meaning that not only will Trump’s name not appear on the 2024 presidential primary ballot in Colorado, but any write-in votes cast for him will not be counted.