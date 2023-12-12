COMMENTARY: Where was America When the United Nations Voted for a Ceasefire?

“The United States vetoed a resolution at the United Nations Security Council on Friday, December 8, 2023, demanding an immediate cease-fire in Gaza, as civilians casualties rise amid Israel’s military campaign against the Palestinian military group Hamas,” says reporter Eric Brazail-Eimil from Politico.

By Roger Caldwell, Contributing Columnist

As America becomes more internationally isolated by supporting Israel, it is important to make the right decisions when it comes to war. There are 15 members of the Security Council, and there is a humanitarian catastrophe taken place in the Gaza Strip. There are more Palestinians dying everyday, and the resolution is the right procedure to make.

There are over 17,000 Palestinians who have been killed, since the war started and it is time to stop the killing. Many countries around the world are starting to condemn America for providing Israel with weapons to implement war crimes.

“The resolution introduced by the United Arab Emirates, was a priority for U.N. security General Antonio Guterres, who invoked Articles 99 of the U.N. Charterto bring the issuer to the immediate attention of the Security Council. Guterreshad urged member’s states to demand an immediate cease-fire in light of an impending humanitarian catastrophe.” says Eric Brazail-Eimil.

With over 2/3 of Palestinians displaced in Gaza, very few are thinking about the future. This war has leveled Gaza to the ground and Israel is more focused on killing. The United Nations Security Council is making a good and rational decision with 13 of the 15 members.

The U.S. which holds veto power, as a permanent member of the U.N. council voted against the resolution. The United Kingdom also a permanent member of the U.N. council abstained from a vote.

Every 10 minutes a child is killed by Israeli military airstrikes, with women and children being the largest civilian groupattacked. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has escalated the violence with his focus on bombing refugee camps, hospitals, homes, mosques, churches, and schools.

Something is wrong when America the largest supplier of weapons for Israel, keeps increasing the billions of dollars for the war. It is wrong that Israel is using American’s tax payer’s dollars to violate international law.

Now more than half of the hospitals in Gaza have been forced to shut down with no medical supplies. This conflict has turned into one of the biggest foreign policies for the Biden administration challenges, and could hurt Biden running for president in 2024.

With the unrestricted bombing, entire multigenerational Palestinian families have been killed in Gaza, and entire lineages have been wiped out. A United Nations human rights expert has confirmed that Palestinians are facing mass ethnic cleansing if this war continues.

America has the influence and power to bring this war to an end. Friday many human rights groups around the world condemned Biden and his diplomatic team for continuing to provide Israel with weapons and diplomatic cover as it commits war atrocities, and creating a humanitarian catastrophe.

The United Nation must continue to put pressure on America to stop using our tax dollars to kill Palestinians. As the nations around the world come together, the citizens in America must let their voices be heard. Americans must make it clear to President Biden that “No tax dollars for bombing civilians.”

America must support the United Nations, and support an immediate cease-fire. There is too much bloodshed in Gaza, with the killing and mass injuries. A cease-fire is a huge step in stopping the bombing, and the mass ethnic cleansing as a result of the war.The time in America is now and we all must come together, and demand a cease-fire. A permanent cease-fire is the only way, for Americans and our representatives to stop a humanitarian catastrophe.