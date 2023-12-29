Notice of Action for Modification of Parenting Plan

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT,

IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA

No: 2014-DR-6858

Div. 31

SAMUEL ROZIER, Petitioner

and

JHOSIELY SANTOS, Respondent

TO: JHOSIELY SANTOS

300 ASHLEY PARK BLVD #310

NEWNAN, GA 30263

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for MODIFICATION OF PARENTING PLAN has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on SAMUEL ROZIER, whose address is 4723 S. Texas Ave, Orlando FL 32839, on or before February 18, 2024, and file the original with the Clerk of this Court at 425 North Orange Avenue, Orlando FL 32802, before service on the Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Petition.

Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Courts office notified of your current address. (You may file Notice of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address(es) on record at the clerks office.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

Dated December 26, 2023

TIFFANY MOORE RUSSELL

Orange County Clerk of the Court

By: MARIELENA LOZADA

Deputy Clerk

1st publication date: Dec 29, 2023.