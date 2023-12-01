NOTICE OF ACTION IN DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE – SANTIAGO

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA
Case No: 2023-DR-008880-O
Ingrid Santiago
Petitioner
and
Hector Vera,
Respondent
TO: Hector Vera
HC4-43403, BO Piletas Lares PR 00669
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Dissolution of Marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Ingrid Santiago, whose address is 1613 28th St. Orlando FL 32805, on or before JANUARY 11, 2024, and file the original with the Clerk of this Court at Orange County Courthouse, 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801, either before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Petition.
Copies of all court documents , including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office.
You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Courts office notified of our current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address(es) on record at the clerks office.
WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.
Date: July 30, 2023
Tiffany Moore-Russell
Orange County Clerk of Court
By Marc Larusso
Deputy Clerk
The date of first publication of this notice is December 1, 2023.
